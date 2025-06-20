Traffic in the west zone “is a good problem”

This idiot really knows nothing, and just makes up words . He doesn’t have to travel this route everyday, to and from work. Also they still have no control on all the hire cars on the island, and all the cars arriving on a monthly basis.

Below From Diário Notícias

Miguel Albuquerque downplays the increase in traffic between Ribeira Brava and Calheta and praises economic dynamics.

The president of the Regional Government says that the increase in car traffic on access roads to the West zone is “a good problem”.

Faced with frequent traffic jams, especially between Ribeira Brava and Calheta, Miguel Albuquerque praised the fact that the economy is dynamic and people have money to spend and to drive. (of course he loves people with money, as he keeps reminding us)

The leader of the Madeiran Executive spoke upon arrival in Calheta, for the celebrations of the Municipality’s Day, telling journalists that new access points require time to be designed, including a fast track to Calheta, which can only be considered in a review of the current concession contract.

As for the connection between Encumenda and Paul da Serra, which has been closed for more than two years, Albuquerque says he does not have the money for everything. “I don’t have the money to do everything instantly,” he said.

Regarding the controversial case involving Eduardo Jesus and some members of the Legislative Assembly, the President of the Government once again downplayed the language used and maintained that the case “is already completely closed”.

