The temperature reached 31°C at the Pico do Areeiro weather station today at 3:10 pm. At Chão do Areeiro, the temperature also reached 29.8°C at 3 pm.

As DIÁRIO reported, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) issued a warning for hot weather until tomorrow.

The Mountain Regions are under an orange warning until 6 pm on Thursday and the South Coast is under a yellow warning until 6 pm tomorrow.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...