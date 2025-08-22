A repost, as poor Shandy is still looking for his forever home

Life hasn’t been kind to Shandy, a beautiful dog who’s currently calling the shelter in Ponta do Sol his home.

Shandy’s story is heartbreaking. Once a victim of abuse, he came to us with broken legs and an even more broken spirit. After recovering, he was surrendered to the shelter, distrustful of people and the world around him. With time, he found a glimmer of hope when a foster family welcomed him into their home. For two years, Shandy finally experienced love, safety, and cuddles. But when that family had to leave the island, Shandy’s luck ran out, and he returned to the shelter where he’s been for several years now.

While he has slowly begun to trust the shelter volunteers, enjoying walks, playtime, and cuddles, the stress of shelter life is taking a toll. Shandy is now experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety after living in confinement for too long. He’s withdrawn, snapping again, and seems sad and distressed. We fear he’s giving up.

Shandy desperately needs a calm and loving environment to recover. Even a short-term foster—a few weeks or months—could make all the difference for him. Ideally, he needs a quiet space, preferably with a garden, where he can unwind and feel safe.

Because of his trauma, Shandy needs an experienced and patient person or family who will treat him with the love and compassion he deserves. While he’s not ready to be around children, Shandy has so much love to give to the right home.

Can you help Shandy? Or do you know someone who can? Everyday counts, and your kindness could be the lifeline he needs.

Follow us on Facebook at Patinhas ao Sol – Ponta do Sol, on Instagram at patinhasaosol20, or visit our website, www.patinhasaosol.org, for more information about Shandy and the other dogs we care for. Several of them have been at the shelter for years and, like Shandy, are struggling mentally. Together, we can change their lives.

Please share this story with your friends and community. Let’s find Shandy the loving home he so desperately needs and deserves.

Every act of kindness matters. Let’s give Shandy and his friends a chance at happiness.

Like this: Like Loading...