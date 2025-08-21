“Hellish” traffic in the West Zone

It’s another day of “hellish” traffic in the west of Madeira.

Several drivers have complained about the stop-start traffic this morning between Calheta and Ponta do Sol and lament this situation “which has been recurring”.

Motorists say traffic has been congested for more than two hours.

Unfortunately this is one of the problem areas in the summer, if not most the year. Like Caniço to Funchal, now its the same problem but just slightly better when the schools are off. With well over 20,000 hire cars on the island, (which many are just sitting still in August) nothing is going to change.

