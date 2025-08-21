“Hellish” traffic in the West Zone

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

It’s another day of “hellish” traffic in the west of Madeira.

Several drivers have complained about the stop-start traffic this morning between Calheta and Ponta do Sol and lament this situation “which has been recurring”.

Motorists say traffic has been congested for more than two hours.

Unfortunately this is one of the problem areas in the summer, if not most the year. Like Caniço to Funchal, now its the same problem but just slightly better when the schools are off. With well over 20,000 hire cars on the island, (which many are just sitting still in August) nothing is going to change.

Tobi Hughes

One Response

  1. The reason no 1 for that is the trafic light in Lugar de Baixo, that secures a pedestrian crossing. Interestingly there is also a bridge at the same spot, which is hardly used. The traffic light should only operate for people who are not able to use the bridge.
    The reason no 2 is the high amount of cars.
    Are there any statistics, how many cars are registered on the island?
    How many km per year they are driven in average?
    How many rental cars are registered?
    How many km are they driven?
    How much did those numbers increae in the last years?
    The rise in trafic can very easily be seen from the amount of fuel sold, so are there any statistics about that?

