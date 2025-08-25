“Around 279 thousand kilos of grapes have already been harvested”

The Board of Directors of the Madeira Wine, Embroidery and Crafts Institute (IVBAM) was present this morning alongside economic operators in the sector, closely following the official start of the 2025 harvest campaign.

In a press release, it states that “the visit, carried out in conjunction with technicians from the Viticulture Directorate, symbolizes not only institutional support for the sector, but also the appreciation of the work of the employees who ensure controls on the entry of grapes.”

The initial evaluations, emphasizes, “indicate an excellent phytosanitary condition of the grapes and a likely slightly higher alcohol content than expected.” Since this is the first harvest, and continues, “further sessions are expected to take place in the coming days, as some varieties require greater ripeness to reach the ideal level required for the production of excellent Madeira wines.”

It further states that “economic operators confirmed their expectation of a variation in quantity compared to 2024, but emphasized that the quality of the grapes harvested is superior to that of the previous year.” At the same time, it adds, “technicians from the Viticulture Directorate continue to monitor the likely quality of each lot through analyses carried out at grape reception points and in the presence of winegrowers and transporters, ensuring transparency and accuracy throughout the grape acquisition process for retailers.”

To date, as highlighted, “around 279 thousand kilos of grapes have been harvested, mainly in the municipalities of Câmara de Lobos, São Vicente and Porto Santo”.

Finally, “the joint effort now underway will be crucial in ensuring that the 2025 harvest maintains the excellence and international prestige of Madeira Wines, an identity and economic heritage of the Autonomous Region.”

From Diário Notícias

