Just to let you all know that I have some problems with the blog being slow to load , and also down more time than live. I’m trying to sort this out, but im going on holiday Sunday. Even on holiday as you all know I like to keep you up to date with the news, and if they blog is still having problems, I will load some news stories on my patreon page so members there can keep up to date. A bit of a pain just before i go away, but i will get it sorted out as soon as I can. 😮‍💨😪

Thanks to Neil Marlow for this photo of his wife Jo & son Luke, ready for a game of tennis overlooking the sea at the Pestana Royal.

