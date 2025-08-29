Residents demand an end to Local Accommodation

Residents of the Varandas do Funchal building have already written a request to Cristina Pedra, the mayor of Funchal. Residents accuse AL clients of engaging in “sexual activities” in shared areas, among other things they consider serious.

Residents of the Varandas do Funchal building, located on Rua Silvestre Quintino de Freitas, asked Funchal City Council (CMF) to intervene immediately to prohibit Local Accommodation (AL) activities in the building.

In a document sent to the Funchal municipality, which JM had access to, residents denounce situations that they say are seriously affecting the quality of life in the building. Among the complaints are excessive noise at inappropriate times, the degradation of common areas without due contribution from AL owners.

Residents even report sexual activities in shared areas, such as the pool and garden, as well as constant entries and exits by strangers.

“These behaviors are incompatible with the residential nature of the building and have had a direct impact on the lives of residents,” reads the formal request submitted to the mayor, Cristina Pedra.

The residents also claim that the activity in question “does not meet the legal requirements” required for the AL to operate, namely the condominium’s authorization, the existence of independent accesses and compliance with safety standards.

In light of this situation, residents are calling for two urgent measures: one is to prohibit the operation of local accommodation in the building and the other is to carry out municipal inspections to assess the legality of the operation.

The Varandas do Funchal case arises in a context in which the expansion of Local Accommodation has generated controversy in several areas of Funchal.

Like this: Like Loading...