Tourists perform personal hygiene next to a trash can in Cabo Girão

On the morning of Tuesday, August 13, a group of tourists – as reported by a reader to JM – were seen washing their faces and teeth next to a trash can, near the Cabo Girão viewpoint.

The unusual scene surprised other visitors present at the site.

From Jornal Madeira

Video of woman in bikini lying down at Centromar goes viral.

A video showing a woman lying in a bikini inside the Centromar Shopping Center in Funchal is circulating on social media and generating numerous comments.

The images recorded by a local show the woman lying on an inflatable, in a passageway of the shopping center, in broad daylight, as if she were on the beach.

The registration quickly multiplied across Facebook and WhatsApp.

From Diário Notícias

