Abandoned kittens inside a garbage bag in São Roque

Another case of absolute animal cruelty, let’s pray that who does this, the same happens to them or their family in later life. It’s disgusting. It’s not the first time in this area either.

Several baby cats were abandoned inside a garbage bag in São Roque. Taken straight from the mother as the placenta was still attached.

The animals were rescued by the Vamos Lá Madeira Animal Association and are receiving veterinary treatment, as “the placenta is still causing problems.”

“Not only is it illegal to abandon animals, it’s cruel and insensitive. And it’s also pointless. In just a few weeks, the mother cat will have kittens again. We ask the person who owns the mother cat to contact us so we can help with spaying and caring for the mother,” appealed Tierri Alveno, president of the Vamos Lá Madeira Association.

