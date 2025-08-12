Alleged Grand Master of a Masonic Lodge with an address in Madeira investigated for financial fraud

The National Anti-Corruption Unit of the Judicial Police is investigating a self-proclaimed grand master of an independent Masonic lodge on suspicion of financial fraud, the online edition of Expresso reveals today.

The suspect, who allegedly had business dealings with defendants in the mega-case of diamond trafficking and bitcoin fraud, was intercepted in telephone conversations arranging suspicious meetings, according to court documents consulted by Expresso.

Despite having an address in Madeira, authorities believe the man is currently living in Madrid. Last year, a “whereabouts request for notification of defendant” was issued, but the suspect never appeared for questioning by the PJ.

According to the investigation revealed by Expresso, the alleged grandmaster was involved in a scheme that included:

Attempts to open suspicious bank accounts

Deposit of fraudulent checks of 270 thousand euros

Manufacturing false documents, including UK driving licences

An accomplice, suspected of being a “front man” for several companies led by the man, attempted to deposit a large check at a Portuguese bank branch, but the issuing German bank later warned that it was “a fraud.”

Freemasonry members interviewed by Expresso describe the suspect as “a bit eccentric” and “not at all discreet,” behavior considered inappropriate in Masonic circles. The man allegedly created a rift with a larger lodge to assume a leadership role and even sold products from a supposed North American Masonic lodge through social media.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...