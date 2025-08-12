200 kilos of garbage and a package of cocaine collected in Selvagem Pequena

A sea clean-up operation involving the Portuguese Navy and the Environment Department resulted in the collection of around 200 kilos of rubbish on Selvagem Pequena Island.

During this intervention, 211 kilograms of waste were collected along 80 meters of coastline, contributing to the preservation of the Selvagens Islands’ ecosystems and the fight against marine pollution. All of this waste was subsequently transported by the NRP Zaire and unloaded at the Port of Funchal.

This initiative, part of the Regional Marine Litter Monitoring Program on Madeira beaches, in force since 2019, is part of an ongoing effort to protect biodiversity and reduce marine litter through innovative approaches.

During this operation, a suspicious package was identified among the collected waste, weighing approximately 1 kg and wrapped in several layers of plastic. The item was later transferred to the Funchal Maritime Police Local Command, where, after a preliminary inspection and rapid testing, the presence of cocaine was detected.

Given the indications that it was a narcotic substance, investigations were immediately initiated with the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Judicial Police.

