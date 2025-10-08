Madeira’s PSP identifies 155 foreign citizens and detains 3 for illegal stay

As part of its new powers regarding foreigners and border control, the Madeira PSP Regional Command carried out 13 inspections of establishments and residences last September, the police force announced today in a statement.

According to the PSP, 155 citizens of foreign countries were identified in these operations, resulting in three arrests for illegal stay in national territory, five notifications for voluntary departure from the country and five administrative offence reports for exceeding the limit of stay in national territory.

“It is important to note that one of these operations was carried out in the parish of São Martinho, in places usually frequented by foreign citizens and frequently reported to the authorities due to suspicions of illegal residence and other irregularities,” the same note reads.

The PSP adds that “this inspection operation resulted in the identification of 59 foreign citizens, one arrest for illegal stay, one notification for voluntary abandonment of national territory and a report for an administrative offense for excessive stay in national territory.”

“We also inform that all unlawful acts identified were duly communicated to the competent authorities for the adoption of the measures provided for in the Law,” the statement further states.

