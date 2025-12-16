MAI admits that the introduction of new rules at airports “went badly”.

The Minister of Internal Administration admitted today that the introduction of the new European border control system for non-EU citizens “went badly” at Portuguese airports, but denied that it was the “exclusive responsibility” of the PSP (Public Security Police).

“The introduction of these rules at airports went badly,” said Maria Lúcia Amaral in parliament, adding that at Lisbon airport there have been average waiting times of three hours and in recent days “they have reached six hours.”

“I do not deny the responsibility of the PSP [Public Security Police] and the UNEF [National Unit for Foreigners and Borders] in this, but I refuse to accept that it is the exclusive responsibility of the PSP. Things are more complex than that,” he added.

In addition to the PSP (Public Security Police), according to the government official, this new system also involves the Internal Security System, which controls the computer systems and the equipment that supports them, ANA Aeroportos de Portugal (the Portuguese airport authority), which generates the infrastructure, as well as contracts with private entities to ensure this equipment.

From Diário Notícias

