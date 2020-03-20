The Aveiro family, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, now sees a new reason to smile. Dolores Aveiro was discharged and is returning home, after suffering a stroke, advances the ‘Correio da Manhã’.

The mother of the Madeiran star is already with the family, according to the CM, at a time when all the Aveiro brothers are gathered on the island. The good news was announced by Elma Aveiro.

It is recalled that the matriarch of the family on an Ischemic Stroke, during the dawn of March 3, having been referred to the Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, where she remained hospitalized for a few days. One week after admission, she was transferred to the Private Hospital Particular da Madeira.