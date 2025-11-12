A mini-market on Rua 31 de Janeiro was vandalized.

The entrance door of a commercial establishment located on Rua 31 de Janeiro, in Funchal, was vandalized overnight. The glass was completely shattered, and, so far, the motives for the act are unknown, as is whether there was any other damage or theft inside the premises.

This is a mini-market run by foreign nationals, which was shut down in May following an inspection by the PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police), who found workers living in precarious conditions in the basement of the establishment, which was then being used illegally as accommodation.

At the time, the closure was ordered by the Regional Authority for Economic Activities and the Health Delegate of Funchal, until the legal conditions for operation were guaranteed. Currently, the establishment was operating normally.

From Jornal Madeira

