Rain, wind and rough sea warnings shortened.

The yellow warnings in effect in the Madeira archipelago for heavy rainfall, strong gusts of wind, and rough seas have been brought forward in some cases and their duration shortened, although the orange warning for rain and thunderstorms remained in place until 9:00 AM this Wednesday.

Thus, according to the latest update from IPMA, the yellow warning for precipitation, sometimes heavy, with conditions favorable for thunderstorms, is in effect until 9:00 AM on the north coast of Madeira and the island of Porto Santo, while the aforementioned orange warning is in effect on the south coast and mountainous regions of Madeira.

After a period of relative calm, a second yellow warning period begins around 6:00 PM, with the same forecast of rain and thunderstorms, until 9:00 AM tomorrow, November 13th, for the entire archipelago, including the North Coast, South Coast and mountainous regions of Madeira, as well as the island of Porto Santo.

Regarding the wind, with gusts up to 75 km/h on the North and South coasts and in Porto Santo, but up to 95 km/h in mountainous areas, a yellow warning is in effect between 9 pm today and 9 am tomorrow.

Finally, the yellow warning for rough seas is brought forward from 6:00 AM to 3:00 AM tomorrow, November 13th, extending until 00:00 on Friday instead of 7:00 PM, with waves expected from the West/Northwest on the North coast and Porto Santo, and from the West/Southwest, never exceeding 4 to 4.5 meters.

