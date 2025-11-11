Minimum wage in Madeira will increase by 65 euros in 2026.

Minimum wage still remains under 1000 euros a month in 2026.

The Economic and Social Consultation Council met this afternoon, chaired by the Regional Secretary for Inclusion, Labor and Youth. At the end of the meeting, Paula Margarido revealed that the proposals from the social partners for increasing the national minimum wage in the Region were relatively close to that of the Regional Government, culminating in a decision to increase the minimum wage to 980 euros.

This amount will now be presented to the President of the Regional Government and is therefore subject to approval.

However, everything indicates that it will be approved by the Government Council and then by the ALM (Legislative Assembly of Madeira), considering that it originated from a government proposal and had the support of most social partners.

Currently set at 915 euros, rising to 980 euros next year will represent an increase of 65 euros, or slightly more than 7%.

The objective is to fulfill the electoral promise of 1200 euros in 2029 (legislature).

The proposal was reportedly: 980 euros in 2026; 1,050 euros in 2027; 1,130 euros in 2028 and 1,213 euros in 2029.

Like this: Like Loading...