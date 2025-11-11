Depression Claudia

Photo MeteoRAM Facebook page.

The wind is picking up, and the clouds are gathering, and the sea will start churning especially towards the end of week, it may already be raining towards the west of the island.

The satellite image shows the size of Claudia, and she will affect the weather for the rest of this week, but that doesnt mean it will be bad all the time .

We should have some sun between the weather fronts as they pass, so it won’t be rain rain rain, but we will have a lot in the next 36 hours.

Don’t forget all levads and trails are closed on Wednesday.

Stay safe, and have common sense with you at all times.

Like this: Like Loading...