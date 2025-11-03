Family searches for missing tourist in Madeira.

The family of Igor Holewiński, a 31-year-old tourist on vacation on the island of Madeira, says they are desperate for news of their relative.

His sister, Olga Holewiński, said that she has had no contact with him since yesterday morning, when the tourist informed her that he was going for a solo hike towards Pico Ruivo.

“The last signal from his mobile phone appeared in the Levada dos Tornos area. Since then, he hasn’t read messages or answered calls, which has never happened before. I earnestly ask anyone who has any information about his whereabouts to contact the local police,” he appealed.

Igor is 1.95 m tall, has blond hair and wears glasses, his sister reported.

The Polish police have also been informed of what happened.

From Diário Notícias

