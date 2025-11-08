Family sets up makeshift camp in the fake tunnels of Ribeira de João Gomes

This is yet another case that highlights negligence on the part of the perpetrators and a lack of oversight by the authorities. A family – whose origin is unknown, possibly tourists or residents facing difficulties – set up an improvised camp in Ribeira de João Gomes, right under the Via Rápida viaduct, in the false tunnels built to protect against landslides from the cliffs.

The images, sent by a reader to JM, show the presence of children and clothes hanging out to dry, indicating that they have been living in that location for some time. “They are actually living there, inside a compartment of one of the fake tunnels,” the reader denounced, expressing concern for the family’s safety.

The situation is particularly dangerous, since this is an area where rocks frequently break loose from the cliffs, eventually accumulating on the tunnel structure. Despite this, the camp remains visible, with no sign of intervention from the authorities.

Everything indicates that this is yet another case to add to others that have been recorded throughout the island.

This time, however, the situation is more serious, as it involves children and an improvised shelter right under one of the city’s main entrances and exits, on the Via Rápida – a location with heavy traffic and obvious risk.

Its not know if these are Madeirans, or immigrants.

From Jornal Madeira

