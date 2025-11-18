Minister Pinto Luz “absolutely calm” about searches at TAP.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Miguel Pinto Luz, said today that he is “absolutely calm” about the searches carried out today at TAP related to the privatization of the Portuguese airline in 2015.

“I am absolutely calm. This is one of the most scrutinized processes in Portuguese public life. It has already been scrutinized by the Court of Auditors, it has already been scrutinized by the Judiciary, because as we already know, there has already been a process that focused on the entire privatization process, there has already been a parliamentary commission of inquiry,” Miguel Pinto Luz told reporters in Leiria.

“For months we all had the opportunity, we were treated to endless hours of healthy public scrutiny in the Assembly of the Republic, and therefore we are absolutely calm, the Government, myself, all those involved,” declared Miguel Pinto Luz.

TAP, the Barraqueiro Group, and Parpública are today the target of searches by the PJ (Judicial Police), with several media outlets pointing to alleged crimes in the privatization completed in 2015.

The official stated that “the Government is monitoring the situation with great composure.”

“We live in a state governed by the rule of law, it is good that this scrutiny is carried out, that the Portuguese people are informed and that the Justice system can also do its job, with complete peace of mind,” he insisted.

Highlighting that the company is experiencing “a special moment” because “TAP is in the middle of a privatization process,” the minister stated that “in three days, less than four days,” the first proposals are expected.

“We know that many investors, many international groups, are very interested in acquiring TAP in this privatization process. Therefore, the Government is absolutely committed and focused on this privatization process,” he assured.

The official also assured that the executive branch will cooperate “with everything the authorities need, and this is the position the Government holds at this time.”

From Diário Notícias

