129 drivers fined for speeding on the highway

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police) fined 129 drivers who exceeded the speed limit at the roadworks on the expressway in Cancela, which forced a reduction in the speed limit to 60 kilometers per hour.

Two radar-based enforcement operations were carried out, and 112 minor infractions, 16 serious infractions, and one very serious infraction were detected.

In a week in which the PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police) arrested drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol, there were 68 accidents resulting in 23 injuries, all minor.

From RTP-Madeira

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy