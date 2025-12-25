Albuquerque and Rodrigues appeal to the Prime Minister to guarantee the region’s supply.

Hope everyone is having a great day.

🎄🎅❄️⛄️🥂🍾

Madeira could run out of some supplies by the end of the year.

The President of the Regional Government of Madeira, Miguel Albuquerque, and the Regional Secretary for the Economy, José Manuel Rodrigues, today requested that the Prime Minister find an urgent solution to unblock the clearance and entry of cargo onto ships in the port of Leixões, as this could lead to a disruption in the supply chain to the Portuguese archipelagos at this critical time of year.

Miguel Albuquerque stated that “the unbelievable situation at the Port of Leixões is causing serious disruptions in the supply chains to the Region,” reinforcing that this is “a very serious and unacceptable situation never before experienced in Madeira,” therefore the president of the Madeiran executive said it is “necessary for the national government to intervene without delay, as this situation is generating a very serious problem for the population.”

In the message sent to Luís Montenegro, the Madeiran government officials warn of the negative impact of the entry into force of the new computer system that is blocking the customs clearance of goods and stress that “if the situation is not resolved by tomorrow morning, the 26th, there will be serious problems in the transport of goods to Madeira and the Azores,” emphasized José Manuel Rodrigues, who oversees the Economy portfolio.

Therefore, the Regional Government requests that “priority be given to ships docking in Leixões and Lisbon to load containers for the Regions”, so that the economy, businesses and families are not penalized during this festive season.

If the containers arrive at the port of Leixões by tomorrow morning, it is possible that all the cargo will be loaded on Saturday. Otherwise, the end of the year in Madeira may be affected by the absence of the goods that were scheduled to arrive next week.

Like this: Like Loading...