Unidentified object observed in the skies over Madeira sparks curiosity

An unidentified object was sighted in the late afternoon of Saturday, December 27th, in the skies over Madeira, attracting the attention of the population.

DIÁRIO received a video from Beatriz Pestana, captured in the Praia Formosa area, showing the phenomenon visible for a few moments.

As the images show, the object left a luminous trail in the sky, leading some people to associate it with a meteorite. However, to date, there is no official confirmation about the nature of the observed phenomenon.

