Climatologist argues for early fire season to avoid “peak instability” of Depression Francis.

Mário Marques warns that midnight will coincide with worsening weather conditions, bringing heavy rain and headwinds to Funchal Bay. The expert suggests that the fireworks display take place earlier, safeguarding the safety and visibility of the event.

Just hours before midnight, uncertainty hangs over what is considered one of the world’s greatest pyrotechnic displays. And climatologist Mário Marques issued a serious warning this morning on CNN-Portugal: the weather conditions predicted for midnight in Madeira are incompatible with the safe and visible execution of the fireworks display.

Therefore, the solution proposed by the expert would involve bringing the show forward to the early evening, since the Region will be under the direct influence of Depression Francis, a system that will bring “a lot of instability” precisely at the moment when thousands of people expect to celebrate the arrival of 2026 in the archipelago.

Given this scenario, Mário Marques argues that the authorities should not be held hostage by the traditional schedule. According to the expert, there is a window of opportunity before the severe weather worsens, suggesting that the fire will occur around 8:00 PM, when “the wind will not be a concern”.

Faced with the enormous logistical challenges that such a change would entail, particularly for hotels that have gala dinners timed for midnight, he downplayed the disruption compared to the risk of a total cancellation or a failed show.

In his detailed technical analysis for CNN-Portugal, Mário Marques didn’t hold back on scientific data to justify his concern. The climatologist described the scenario visible in atmospheric monitoring instruments.

This atmospheric configuration creates the perfect conditions for a rapid worsening of the weather. According to forecasts, the situation will begin to deteriorate “right from dinnertime onwards,” with an “intensification of precipitation” and a “gradual increase in wind.”

More than the rain, which “spoils” the visual spectacle, it is the wind that worries the climatologist in terms of public safety. The predicted wind direction is from the south-southwest, which puts it on a direct trajectory towards the city.

“The wind will be from the south-southwest, therefore it’s almost directly in front of Funchal Bay. The fireworks that will eventually be launched tend to send all the smoke and the impact of the projection inland,” he warned.

For the most observant, the sea will give the first warning sign. Mário Marques explained a curious phenomenon that serves as an early warning.

Finally, regarding the responsibility of making such an impactful decision, the climatologist reminded that, although science (represented by IPMA) provides the data, the ultimate responsibility lies with the government.

