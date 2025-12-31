Bad weather empties downtown Funchal

The threat of a storm and time restrictions have left the Madeiran capital unusually calm. From the Christmas Market to the Amusement Park, the turnout is minimal and a low cloud cover threatens the fireworks display.

The scene in downtown Funchal, a few hours before midnight, is that of a “ghost town.” Contrary to the usual end-of-year euphoria, the streets of the Madeiran capital are very deserted, creating a heavy atmosphere where, according to those who pass by, it’s even “heartbreaking” to see the city so devoid of life.

In the Central Square, the Christmas Market, which in other years would be packed, sees only a few hurried passersby. It remains to be seen whether this “calm” in the city center will last until midnight or whether Depression Francis will make its triumphant entrance at the time of the fire, as predicted by meteorologists.

The truest reflection of this festive setback can be found at the amusement park. The venue, which usually vibrates with lights and crowds, is practically deserted.

And the lack of customers has meant that almost half of the attractions are “switched off”. Those that are open are operating for very few people, with operators standing idly by and the wet pavement reflecting the emptiness. The forced closure at midnight by the Regional Government also contributed to keeping families away.

Furthermore, the gaze of anyone strolling through downtown Funchal in these final hours of 2025 reveals a scene of atmospheric duality.

While visibility remains clear and unobstructed near the waterline and at the lowest point in the city, one only needs to look up towards the amphitheater to encounter a dense grey barrier.

From Diário Notícias

