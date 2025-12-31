Orange Alert in Mountainous Regions starting at midnight.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) updated its weather warnings this Wednesday for the last day of the year, taking into account the forecasts for the afternoon and evening of New Year’s Eve in the Madeira Archipelago.

According to information gathered by JM from a reliable source, the Orange Warning for precipitation begins at midnight on December 31st, extending until 6:00 AM on January 1st, 2026, initially affecting only mountainous regions.

Starting at 3:00 AM, as previously announced by the Regional Government and IPMA, the Orange warning will be extended to the south coast of Madeira, remaining in effect until the morning of the first day of the new year.

However, since 6:00 PM this Wednesday, a yellow warning for precipitation has been in effect for the island of Madeira, with the exception of the island of Porto Santo.

With regard to the wind, IPMA also issued a yellow warning for the south coast and mountainous regions, with worsening weather conditions expected, and the wind warning turning orange from midnight onwards.

