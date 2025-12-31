SIMplifica launches new reservation model for hiking trails.

The new system comes into effect on January 1st, with mandatory reservations and guaranteed spaces for residents.

Take note that all hiking trails are closed until midday on the 1st, so it wont be possible to book a route before then.

Starting tomorrow, January 1st, the Autonomous Region of Madeira enters a new phase in the management of nature tourism with the availability of the new SIMplifica platform for mandatory reservations of classified hiking trails in Madeira and Porto Santo.

The new model is the result of “planned, structured and coordinated work between the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN), the Regional Directorate of Tourism and the Madeira Promotion Association, supported by a comprehensive communication plan aimed at residents, visitors and also at more than a thousand companies and professionals in the sector,” according to a note sent by the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, Environment and Culture.

The preparation for this transition involved several months of technical, operational, and institutional work, including carrying capacity studies developed by the University of Madeira, the definition of access rules and procedures on the ground, as well as a strong investment in communication and public awareness. According to the statement, the objective is to control the carrying capacity of the routes, improve the management of visitor flows, reinforce safety, and enhance the tourist experience, while simultaneously guaranteeing environmental sustainability and operational predictability.

Within the scope of this communication plan, several specific information and support materials were produced for users. Of particular note is the creation of a detailed explanatory video about the new access model and the procedures for booking pedestrian routes, produced by the Innovation and Modernization Agency, the entity responsible for the SIMplifica platform.

The video explains, step by step, the entire registration process, from choosing a route and selecting a time slot to validating a reservation. This content is complemented by informative infographics, dedicated digital content, and a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ). Take a look:

All these materials are available on the official Madeira Tourism website (visitmadeira.com), on the destination’s digital promotional channels, including social media and newsletters, on the IFCN institutional website, and on the SIMplifica portal. Information is also reinforced on the ground through informative signage at the entrances to classified hiking trails. On all platforms, the importance of checking the trail conditions before starting any hike is emphasized.

At the start of the new model, the IFCN also informs that, due to the weather warning issued for the Autonomous Region of Madeira, all classified pedestrian routes will be closed on January 1st until 12:00 pm, recommending compliance with the guidelines of the Civil Protection authorities and the adoption of responsible behaviors.

Like this: Like Loading...