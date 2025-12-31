Regional Government maintains fireworks at midnight, but adjusts entertainment.

The Regional Government of Madeira confirms today that the traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks display will be held, with the event taking place at midnight.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, the executive explains that the decision comes “after a continuous and rigorous evaluation of the evolution of weather forecasts provided by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA)”.

“The forecasts indicate that the orange warning will remain in effect, with slight improvements that, however, do not, for now, alter the level of warnings currently in force. In this context, and considering that the orange warning is only expected to be in effect from 03:00 onwards, the Regional Government believes that there is no justification for altering the pyrotechnic display,” the statement indicates, reiterating the information transmitted yesterday by Miguel Albuquerque.

Therefore, the planned entertainment at Praça do Povo will be brought forward, with the DJ performance scheduled for 10:30 pm, and the “Tina Turner Show” performance will be cancelled.

The Christmas Market, located in the central square of Avenida Arriaga, will close at 1:00 AM, as will all the entertainment in Praça do Povo.

Following the forecast of bad weather, the Funchal City Council has moved the show at Santa Catarina Park to 8 pm.

There are also changes to the entertainment program for Porto Santo.

Given the weather conditions forecast for the early morning, the Regional Government recommends that, “after the fireworks display, people return to their homes, hotels or other safe places, avoiding staying in exposed areas and unnecessary travel during the night.”

Meanwhile, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) informs that, due to the weather warning issued for the Autonomous Region of Madeira, all classified hiking trails will be closed on January 1, 2026, until 12:00 PM, recommending “strict compliance with the guidelines of the Civil Protection authorities and the adoption of responsible behaviors”.

The Regional Government of Madeira also assures that it “will continue to constantly monitor the evolution of weather conditions, in close coordination with Civil Protection, security forces and other entities involved”, committing to update the information “whenever necessary”, with the aim of “ensuring a safe, responsible New Year’s Eve compatible with the circumstances existing in the Autonomous Region of Madeira”.

