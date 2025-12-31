Funchal Bay is getting ready for the longest night of the year.

The bay of Funchal is beginning to look forward to what will be the longest night of the year.

This year, a total of 12 cruise ships, one sailboat, dozens of maritime-tourist, recreational and private vessels, as well as the ferry Lobo Marinho, will watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Madeira from the sea. Approximately 25,000 passengers are expected.

Currently docked in the Port of Funchal are the ships AIDAbella, which arrived yesterday from Las Palmas and departs at 1:15 am on the first of the year bound for Puerto Del Rosario, in Fuerteventura; Mein Schiff Relax, which also arrived yesterday from Santa Cruz De La Palma and departs at 1 am on the 1st for Santa Cruz De Tenerife; and Marella Voyager, which arrived today from Santa Cruz De La Palma and departs at 12 pm tomorrow bound for Santa Cruz De Tenerife.

