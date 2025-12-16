Free entry to the Madeira Botanical Garden for residents from 2026 onwards.

The Madeira Botanical Garden – Eng.º Rui Vieira will have free entry for all residents of the Autonomous Region of Madeira from January 1, 2026. The measure results from an amendment to the ordinance that defines the fees to be charged by the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, IP-RAM (IFCN), within the scope of Ordinance No. 801/2025, of December 10.

According to information released by the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, Environment and Culture, the decision is part of a strategy for territorial reorganization and sustainable management of tourist flows, with the aim of strengthening access for the resident population to the region’s natural heritage.

In statements included in the note, the Regional Secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, states that this option constitutes “a conscious and structuring political choice”. According to the government official, “the Madeira Botanical Garden Eng.º Rui Vieira is an identity-defining, scientific, educational and cultural space of Madeira”, adding that “guaranteeing free access to all Madeirans is to affirm that sustainability begins with the people who live here”.

Eduardo Jesus further emphasizes that free admission for residents does not compromise the financial sustainability of the IFCN, advocating for the application of the user-pays principle to non-resident visitors. “Those who benefit from the Region’s natural capital should contribute to its conservation,” he states, indicating that this approach aligns with the European Biodiversity Strategy 2030.

This measure falls under the UPGRADE Program, presented by the Regional Government as a guiding framework for integrated Tourism, Environment and Culture policies. According to the regional secretary, the program proposes “a structural change in the way the Region manages its territory and welcomes those who visit it,” placing the sustainability and quality of life of residents at the center of public policies.

In the same context, and as previously reported, an integrated reservation and load management system for the 42 classified hiking trails in the Region is planned for implementation starting January 1, 2026. Access will be subject to mandatory registration and limited availability, with payment for non-residents, while remaining free for residents.

Regarding the Botanical Garden, the Regional Government highlights its role as a space for public enjoyment, environmental education, and scientific research. With 65 years of existence and approximately 400,000 annual visitors, the space has been the target of recent investments, including the creation of an interactive digital map and the opening of the Bromeliad Greenhouse.

According to Eduardo Jesus, “investing in the Botanical Garden is investing in the identity of Madeira and its affirmation as a sustainable destination.” The official adds that free admission for residents aims to strengthen the population’s connection to the Region’s natural heritage.

From Diário Notícias

