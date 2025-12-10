No Public Tenser for Cleaning of Levadas

The company Assertivas Mountains, founded at the end of September, was the choice of the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) for garbage collection on seven classified pedestrian routes, as well as in Fanal and Rabaçal, once a week, for almost 75,000 euros, for two months.

The hiring, which took place last November, just over a month after the company’s establishment, did not result from a public tender.

The Diário Notícias sought to know that other companies were dropped, which prompted the choice of this newly created company and the short time of hiring, but did not get any response from the Regional Secretary of Tourism, Environment and Culture.

🤔 What do you think about this hiring and the lack of answers from Eduardo Jesus office?

What we know about the company.

Montanhas Assertivas – Lda. is a business entity registered in Madeira.

​Although the name might suggest a connection to tourism or recreational mountain activities, its commercial registration indicates that it is a services and maintenance company.

​Here are the key details about the company, based on the most recent public data (Late 2025):

​1. Main Activity (What they do)

​The company has a range of activities focused on urban and industrial cleaning and maintenance. Its corporate object includes:

​ Cleaning and Maintenance: Of buildings, offices, streets, industrial facilities, and public spaces.

Of buildings, offices, streets, industrial facilities, and public spaces. ​ Gardening & Forestry: Creation and maintenance of green spaces and tree felling (forestry services).

Creation and maintenance of green spaces and tree felling (forestry services). ​ Waste Management: Collection and treatment of urban solid waste.

Collection and treatment of urban solid waste. ​Environmental Services: Environmental consulting and management of animal collection centers (shelters).

​2. Company Details

​ Location: Funchal (Rua Visconde do Anadia).

Funchal (Rua Visconde do Anadia). ​ Date of Incorporation: The company is quite new, having been incorporated in September 2025 .

The company is quite new, having been incorporated in . ​ Status: Active.

Active. ​NIF (Tax ID): 518 986 365.

Also a name that comes up associated with the company is Antonio Campos, but there could be other partners, as there needs to be 2 signatures on any contract.

Like this: Like Loading...