Structure collapse forces Santa Cruz City Council to intervene in riverbanks.

The support structure for the bougainvillea on the riverbank next to the Vila Galé Hotel in Santa Cruz collapsed, and the City Council has initiated an emergency procedure “to restore the normal flow of the watercourse,” the Santa Cruz executive announced today.

The decision takes into account “the various weather warnings in effect and the ongoing winter period,” the municipality stressed in a press release.

“This intervention aims to clean the riverbed and will be complemented by another, which will design a more robust structure, in order to maintain the aesthetics of the municipality’s rivers with the bougainvillea vegetation cover,” the council details.

“The operation to clean and replace the structures will then be extended to the other watercourse, next to the Santa Cruz Court,” the same note adds.

The municipality emphasizes that its primary concern is related to “the safety of the Santa Cruz lowlands during the winter weather period” and that the second is “maintaining the landscape identity of the waterways with the traditional bougainvillea.”

