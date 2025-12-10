Orange warning for waves up to 12.5 meters in Madeira between Friday and Saturday.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere has just updated and intensified the warning that had been issued for rough seas, particularly on the north coast of Madeira and the island of Porto Santo, raising the alert level significantly to orange, predicting waves of up to 12.5 meters.

You read that right. Between 2 pm on Friday and 7 am on Saturday, IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere) indicates that northwest waves will reach 5 to 6.5 meters, potentially reaching a maximum height of 12.5 meters, and even before that, the yellow warning, already in effect between 6 am and 2 pm on Friday, indicated northwest waves of 4 to 5 meters.

So the sea conditions will worsen significantly around both islands, especially on the north-facing slopes.

Like this: Like Loading...