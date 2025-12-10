Porto Santo Line cancels Friday trips due to bad weather.

Porto Santo Line has announced the cancellation of trips scheduled for Friday, December 12th, between Madeira and Porto Santo, due to bad weather.

Saturday I cant see much of an improvement, so could well be cancelled also.

The affected trips are the Funchal-Porto Santo connection, scheduled for 8:00 AM, and the Porto Santo-Funchal connection, scheduled for 6:00 PM.

According to the statement issued by the company, the expected weather conditions for Porto Santo could compromise passenger safety, leading to the cancellation decision.

Passengers requiring further information can contact Porto Santo Line by telephone (+351) 291 210 300, by WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or by email infopsl@gruposousa.pt.

