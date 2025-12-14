Porto Santo Line is bringing forward tomorrow’s trip due to bad weather.

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Porto Santo Line has announced that the trip scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, December 15th, at 6:00 PM, between Porto Santo and Funchal, will be brought forward to 11:30 AM due to forecasts of bad weather conditions, which could compromise the safety of passengers and the vessel.

In a press release, the company states that tickets will be automatically rescheduled for the new time.

For further information, passengers can contact Porto Santo Line by telephone (+351) 291 210 300, by WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or by email infopsl@gruposousa.pt.

