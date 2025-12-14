Porto Santo Line is bringing forward tomorrow’s trip due to bad weather.

Porto Santo Line has announced that the trip scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, December 15th, at 6:00 PM, between Porto Santo and Funchal, will be brought forward to 11:30 AM due to forecasts of bad weather conditions, which could compromise the safety of passengers and the vessel.

In a press release, the company states that tickets will be automatically rescheduled for the new time.

For further information, passengers can contact Porto Santo Line by telephone (+351) 291 210 300, by WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or by email infopsl@gruposousa.pt.

