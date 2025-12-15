Rough seas caused “serious damage” to the natural pools of Seixal.

The strong sea swell recorded over the weekend caused “serious damage” to the natural pools of Seixal, in the municipality of Porto Moniz. In a statement released on social media, the Seixal Parish Council reports the total destruction of the stone retaining wall of the sunbathing area and the balconies, emphasizing that the force of the sea left “deep marks on a space that belongs to everyone”.

“Unfortunately, the strong sea swell this weekend caused serious damage to our natural pools. The force of the sea was relentless and completely destroyed the stone retaining wall of the sunbathing area, as well as the balconies,” says the local council.

In the same statement, the Parish Council expresses sadness at the state of one of the parish’s most emblematic spaces, recalling the work and investment made over time. “It hurts to see such a beloved part of our parish’s heritage in this state. It hurts, above all, because we know the work, care, and investment we have put into it,” it reads.

Despite the damage, the message points to a response based on the resilience of the population, with the Parish Council guaranteeing that an assessment of the damage will now be carried out and solutions sought to return the space to the population and visitors “safely and with dignity”.

“Now is the time to get to work, to assess the damage, to find solutions and to return this space to the population and to those who visit us,” says the Parish Council, adding that Seixal “has faced many storms throughout its history and has always known how to rise again.”

It should be noted that the natural pools of Seixal are one of the main attractions of the parish and the municipality, and are frequently affected by episodes of rough seas during the winter.

