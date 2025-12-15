Rough seas put the north coast and Porto Santo under yellow warning.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has issued new warnings for rough seas in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, placing the north coast of Madeira Island and Porto Santo under a yellow warning.

According to IPMA, the warning is in effect between 06:00 on Tuesday, December 16, and 06:00 on Wednesday, December 17, forecasting northwest waves with a significant height of 4 to 5 meters, both on the north coast and in Porto Santo.

Despite this new warning for rough seas, the start of the week is marked by a gradual improvement in weather conditions, following the passage of Storm Emilia. The forecast indicates periods of heavy cloud cover, possibly becoming very cloudy between early morning and mid-afternoon.

Rain is expected during the morning and until mid-afternoon, which may be locally intense on the northern slopes and in the highlands of Madeira Island. Before and after this period, scattered showers may occur.

The wind will blow weakly to moderately, up to 30 km/h, from the north/northwest, temporarily shifting to the west between the morning and early afternoon. From the afternoon onwards, it should intensify to moderate to strong, between 30 and 50 km/h, with gusts that could reach 70 km/h, especially in the eastern and western extremes of Madeira Island and in mountainous areas.

The forecast also indicates a slight increase in maximum temperatures, more noticeable on the northern slopes and in the highlands.

