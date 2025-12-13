Santa Cruz Market Night postponed to December 19th.

Following a meeting this morning with the Municipal Civil Protection and other security forces, the Santa Cruz City Council decided to postpone the Market Night, which was scheduled for today, to December 19th.

The 10th Tangerine Fair, organized by the Santa Cruz Parish Council, has also been postponed and will now take place on December 19th and 20th.

“The decision is due to the adverse weather conditions, namely the intensity of the wind and rain, meaning that conditions are not right for holding the two events that were scheduled to take place in the center of Santa Cruz today,” a press release states.

It also states that “the forecast is for wind and rain to continue throughout the weekend, with new warnings having been issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), which maintains weather warnings ranging from yellow to red for the Madeira archipelago this Saturday due to the Emilia depression, highlighting rough seas, strong winds and precipitation.”

