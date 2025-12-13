Civil Protection reports 39 access routes restricted due to Storm Emilia.

If you are out today, be carefull there are many roads and areas closed, and don’t be stupid and cross restricted areas.

The Regional Civil Protection Service reports 39 restricted access routes in Madeira due to the effects of Storm Emilia, according to the latest assessment carried out on Saturday morning.

In the municipality of Funchal, access to the coast is closed, including: Praia Formosa, the bathing complexes of FrenteMar Funchal, the Gorgulho area, the São Tiago bathing area, and Cais do Carvão.

In the mountainous areas, still within the municipality of the Madeiran capital, the following road sections are closed to traffic: Estrada Florestal da Eira do Serrado, Estrada Municipal do Chão da Lagoa in the Funchal Ecological Park, and the road connecting Poiso and Pico do Areeiro. Access is permitted only to authorized and emergency vehicles.

In Calheta, the following roads are also restricted: the Paul do Mar Quay, the Estrada do Rochão, between Bar do Rochão and the ER 105 in Paúl da Serra. On the coast, circulation is not permitted on the Ribeira das Galinhas Quay, Jardim do Mar and the promenade in Vila da Calheta, as well as on the ER101 between Ponta do Pargo and Portas da Vila.

Access to the docks is closed in four municipalities. In Ribeira Brava, access to the docks is closed due to the risk of falling rocks and rough seas, as is the case at the Madalena do Mar dock (Ponta do Sol), the Câmara de Lobos dock, and the Boaventura dock in Santa Cruz.

In Machico, on the easternmost tip of Madeira Island, the city’s pier is restricted, as are the Porto da Cruz pier and the Alagoa promenade and beach.

Also within the municipality of Machico, the ER 207 (next to the golf course) and the ER102 Caminho da Portela are similarly affected.

In the north of the island, in São Vicente, the ER 228 road between Alto da Encumeada and Chão dos Louros, as well as the ER211 between Boaventura and Arco de São Jorge, are closed to traffic due to landslides and rockfalls.

In the municipality of Santana, the following areas are subject to restrictions: the Port of Cais da Fajã do Mar, access to Praia da Ribeira do Faial, the mouth of the Ribeira de São Jorge, the Cais de São Jorge, the Caminho da Furna and the Porto do Arco de São Jorge area, and the ER 218 road between Pico das Pedras and Achada do Teixeira.

Also in the north of Madeira Island, there are restrictions at the Seixal Port and Quay and on pedestrian access to the Porto Moniz Quay waterfront, on Rua do Figueiral and on Regional Road 101 between Ponta do Pargo and Portas da Vila.

