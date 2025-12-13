The number of incidents caused by bad weather in Madeira has risen to 185.

The latest report from the Madeira Regional Civil Protection Service indicates that, up to 12:00 pm this Saturday, 185 incidents caused by the bad weather have already been recorded.

The service further reveals that, across all municipalities in the Region, 107 fallen trees, five mass movements, 15 preventive risk reduction actions, 12 hazard signage/identification actions, 16 fallen building elements, 19 fallen power lines, three fallen temporary structures, and eight removals of elements at risk of falling were recorded.

Here is the distribution of occurrences by municipality: Funchal (54); Santa Cruz (37); Machico (34); Calheta (16); Ribeira Brava (14); Câmara de Lobos (11); Santana (5); Porto Santo (4); Porto Moniz (4); São Vicente (4); Ponta do Sol (2).

It should be noted that 422 personnel and 192 technical resources were deployed in these situations.

