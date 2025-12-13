The airport is expected to remain restricted until tomorrow afternoon due to the wind.

If you are flying tomorrow, I agree the morning could be difficult, but I think some planes will land as the wind should improve, its the gust that will cause problems, but there could be slots between allowing landings.

Ricardo Tavares, regional delegate of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), revealed that wind and sea swell warnings will remain in effect this afternoon, with maximum speeds forecast at 90km/h, which could reach 100km/h again in higher altitude areas.

Regarding the airport’s operational capacity, in statements to JM FM radio, the expert recalled that it was to be expected that yesterday and today “would be two very, very complicated days.” “Throughout today it will be very complicated, from tomorrow the wind will remain strong and gusts could reach 60 km/h,” he expressed, noting that only from this Sunday afternoon “may the situation begin to return to normal.”

Regarding rainfall, showers are expected throughout this afternoon, accompanied by hail, with the possibility of thunderstorms, especially on the north coast.

On the northern slopes and at the eastern and western extremes, the wind reached gusts of 100 km/h, as previously reported by JM, and a maximum of around 140 km/h in the higher areas. In Funchal, during the morning of this Saturday, the wind reached 70 km/h.

Like this: Like Loading...