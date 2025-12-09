Six stations reach red alert level

Prazeres, Chão do Areeiro, Monte, Pico do Areeiro, Pico Alto and Quinta Grande recorded high rainfall totals up to 1 pm.

The Madeira Archipelago continues to experience heavy rainfall until 1 PM this Tuesday, December 9th, with six stations reaching red alert levels in six hours. The highest accumulation was recorded in Prazeres, with 95.5 mm, followed by Monte (82.7 mm), Chão do Areeiro (81.1 mm), Pico do Areeiro (69.0 mm), Pico Alto (68.7 mm) and Quinta Grande (64.0 mm).

During the same period, orange warning values ​​were recorded in São Vicente (43.6 mm), Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo (43.4 mm) and Funchal/Observatório (41.1 mm).

Within one-hour intervals, the orange warning was triggered in Prazeres (30.5 mm), Chão do Areeiro (26.3 mm) and Pico Alto (22.1 mm).

All IPMA stations in the archipelago recorded precipitation up to 1 pm, with the sole exception of the Selvagem Grande station.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...