Access to the piers at Ponta do Sol and Madalena do Mar is prohibited.

The Ponta do Sol Municipal Council and APRAM inform that access to the Ponta do Sol and Madalena do Mar docks is prohibited to pedestrian traffic.

The measure is due to the worsening sea conditions, resulting from the passage of Storm Joseph through the region.

In the same publication, the organizations make several recommendations to the population, such as “special care” and, if possible, avoiding circulation and remaining near the coastline and in areas most vulnerable to flooding.

People are also asked not to engage in nautical activities, namely fishing, sports activities and walks along the seashore, to avoid parking vehicles too close to the shoreline and, above all, not to “risk their lives for a photograph”.

Like this: Like Loading...