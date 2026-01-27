Flower Parade on May 3rd and 17th

Good news if you are coming to Madeira later in the month of April. Starting this year the Flower Parade will be split across two Sundays.

The Flower Parade, a highlight of the Flower Festival, an event promoted by the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, Environment and Culture, will, starting this year, take place on two Sundays, the Regional Government announced this Tuesday, January 27th.

In a statement issued, the office of the Secretary responsible for Tourism indicates that the event will take place on May 3rd and 17th. The decision, it reads, is part of the objective “of improving the experience of those who visit us, as foreseen in the UPGRADE Program, and aims to contribute to the dignity of the procession and its participants, as well as to better conditions for public viewing.”

The change comes in response to the growing size of the parade, which is very long and has a large number of groups and participants. Despite strong public support throughout the entire route, this situation has led, in some cases, especially among those watching from the stands or standing, to people leaving the venue before the end of the parade. This situation detracted from the dignity of the event and the work done by the groups, who rehearse for months, invest their own resources and demonstrate enormous dedication, a reality that this new organization aims to overcome.

Eduardo Jesus’s office points out that holding the procession in two parts had already been considered by the Regional Directorate of Tourism about two years ago. “After analyzing the possibility and consulting with various stakeholders involved in the event, it was decided to proceed with this new feature this year, which will enhance the event, the participating groups, and reinforce the celebration of the Flower Festival throughout the month of May,” the Executive explains.

Thus, there will now be two parades, with the same route, and a draw will be held to determine which groups will parade on each day.

The draw for 2026 took place this Tuesday, in the presence of all representatives of the participating groups. It was determined that the ANIMAD Association, Geringonça Animation Association, Caneca Furada Samba School, Nuvem D’Afectos – Cultural and Recreational Association, Rosa Flor – Cultural, Recreational and Sports Association and Tramas e Enredos Samba School – Association will parade on May 3rd. The parade on May 17th will include the participation of the Império da Ilha Cultural Association, Madeira Batucada Association, FT – Fitness Team Association, João dos Santos Encarnação Mendes, Maria Isabel Gomes Melo Borges de Castro, Palco D’Emoções – Cultural, Recreational, Sports and Samba School Association and Poeira D’Enigmas – Recreational, Cultural and Samba School Association.

“The groups may, however, exchange the timing of their performances, if they reach an agreement, and with the knowledge of the Regional Directorate of Tourism,” states the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, Environment and Culture.

According to the Regional Government, the communication regarding participation in the event, as well as the change, was made in January of this year, “with greater advance notice to the participating groups, allowing for better scheduling of rehearsals, timely acquisition of necessary materials, and organization of travel for those involved in the procession.”

This year, the Regional Government is not imposing limits on the participation of groups in the Flower Parade, and has even increased the number of participants with a new group.

Alongside the Flower Parade, the Madeira Classic Car Flower Parade, taking place on May 10th, the Madeira Classic Car Revival (from May 22nd to 24th), the Flower Market (April 30th to May 24th), and other associated entertainment events will continue to be part of the Flower Festival program, adding diversity and interest to the schedule.

From Diário Notícias

