Waves caused significant damage in Paul do Mar

The parish of Paul do Mar was heavily affected by the rough seas, with waves causing damage in two separate locations.

According to the Parish Council, the rough seas in the port area of ​​Quebrada caused damage to a vehicle and a recreational boat.

In the Lagos area, next to the social housing neighborhood, seawater entered the houses.

The Parish Council of Paul do Mar appeals to the entire population to remain vigilant, avoid high-risk areas, and follow all safety recommendations.

Currently, local officials, along with the Municipal Civil Protection, are monitoring the situation.

From Jornal Madeira

