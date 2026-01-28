Funchal Marina opens tender for new restaurant and bar spaces.

Have group Cafe Teatro already put their envelopes in ???

Marina Blu, Lda. announced today in a statement the opening of the procedure for the allocation of four restaurant spaces and two bars in the Marina do Funchal Commercial Zone.

The competition is open to all interested entities, who may submit their proposals until February 13th. The initiative aims to boost the gastronomic and leisure offerings at the Marina, strengthening the attractiveness of the space for residents and visitors.

All detailed information, including requirements, participation conditions and necessary documentation, is available on the official website of Marina do Funchal: www.marinablufunchal.com .

