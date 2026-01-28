Island residents will start paying the final price for air travel later this year.

Like he said last year, TWICE, you cant make up the lies and crap that comes out of their mouths.

The Government of Madeira said today that it has assurances that beneficiaries of the Social Mobility Subsidy (SSM) will be able to pay the final costs of air travel directly this year, without needing reimbursements.

According to the Regional Secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, the regional executive has always advocated for the payment of the net fare, without the need for refunds as is currently the case, and the Government of the Republic guaranteed that, “during the year 2026, this objective would be achieved”.

The Madeiran governor was speaking at the Infrastructure, Mobility and Housing Committee of the Assembly of the Republic, in the context of the consideration of a PCP bill to amend the SSM (Social Security Contribution) paid to residents of Madeira and the Azores for air travel.

The PCP parliamentary group, which was not represented at the hearing, proposes that beneficiaries pay the prices set by the SSM directly, instead of paying the full amount upfront and then being reimbursed, as is currently the case.

The PCP’s bill also removes the maximum limits and stipulates that the airline or travel agents must request payment from the State for the corresponding SSM amount, as well as verify whether passengers are eligible to benefit from the subsidy.

On Tuesday, also during a hearing at the parliamentary committee on Infrastructure and Mobility, representatives from the airlines Easyjet, TAP, and SATA were heard. They opposed the bill, arguing that the SSM (Health Insurance Scheme) is a state responsibility and the burden should not be placed on the companies.

Today, Eduardo Jesus argued that the airlines have already “marked their position,” stressing that it is up to the Government of the Republic to find a solution that does not harm them.

The governor stressed that companies must always be heard, highlighting that Easyjet has issued “a serious warning” that it will cease operating domestic flights between Madeira and the mainland if the PCP’s proposal is approved.

“We cannot accept a solution that jeopardizes the availability of seats,” he stressed.

The regional secretary also mentioned that he provided as a reference the model of the “Island Student” program, implemented by the Madeiran executive (PSD/CDS-PP), which allows students to make four round trips per year paying only the net value of the ticket, without the need for advance payments. The remaining balance of the trip is then paid to the company, within 15 days, by the Regional Government.

Eduardo Jesus referred inquiries about the difficulties in reaching the final objective to the Government of the Republic, but said he had no reason to doubt the assurances given that passengers would no longer have to pay the full price of their tickets.

The official also mentioned that the new digital platform, which came into effect this month, was considered by the executive branch as an “intermediate step,” allowing for a reduction in bureaucracy in the reimbursement process.

With this tool, passengers can now request a refund without having to go to the post office, and as early as one day after purchasing their ticket.

The mobility subsidy guarantees round-trip airfare between Madeira and the mainland at 79 euros for residents and 59 euros for students, but requires full payment of the ticket, up to a maximum of 400 euros, an amount that is sometimes exceeded by the airlines, with reimbursement processed after the trip.

In the case of the Azores, the maximum amount paid is 119 euros for residents of the archipelago and 89 euros for students, with a limit of 600 euros on the eligible cost of the ticket, and it is also necessary to pay the full amount upfront at the time of purchase.

Also between Madeira and the Azores, residents and students pay the full ticket price and are then reimbursed, ensuring that trips do not exceed 79 and 59 euros, respectively.

The National Civil Aviation Agency, also heard today in the Assembly of the Republic, considered that the PCP’s bill to change the Social Mobility Subsidy regime for residents of Madeira and the Azores could represent a setback and jeopardize connections.

