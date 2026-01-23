Albuquerque confirms the sale of Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

Savoy Nelio Mendonça ???

The President of the Regional Government confirmed this Friday that the current facilities of the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital will be sold, with the sale of the property already decided. The resulting revenue will be used to offset part of the costs of constructing the new central hospital of Madeira.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 1st Living Care Forum, taking place at the Madeira Press Museum in Câmara de Lobos, Miguel Albuquerque ruled out any possibility of repurposing the building for social services. “Today, you can’t set up a nursing home in a building that wasn’t designed for that purpose. That implies excessive costs and dysfunctions that are not sustainable from a financial and functional point of view,” he stated, guaranteeing that the decision has been made.

