Strong winds continue to affect Madeira Airport, with two more flights diverted.

Madeira Airport remains subject to restrictions due to strong winds affecting the region today. So far, four flights have been diverted.

Two diverted flights and several ‘circling’ events at Madeira Airport Airport operations at Madeira International Airport are being affected this morning due to adverse weather conditions, namely strong winds, with diverted flights and several aircraft waiting to land.

TAP Air Portugal flight TP 16891, from Lisbon, scheduled to arrive at 1:30 PM, was diverted to Porto Santo Airport. Jet2.com flight LS 1559, from London (Stansted), was also diverted.

Several flights werw still ‘circling’, trying to find conditions to land in Funchal, namely flight 4Y 702, from EW Discover, coming from Frankfurt, flight BTI6VP, operated by AirBaltic, originating from Gran Canaria, as well as flight EJU7753, from easyJet Europe, coming from Porto.

Despite the unstable conditions, Jet2.com flight LS 1721 from Manchester managed to land safely at 3:00 PM.

Up until 2 PM, gusts of up to 67 km/h were recorded at the Santa Catarina weather station, with average winds of 31 km/h

Transavia from Amsterdam has just started holding now.

